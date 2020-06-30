UrduPoint.com
Kosovo President Thaci Pledges To Resign If War Crimes Indictment Confirmed By The Hague

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, has pledged on Monday to resign immediately if a war crimes indictment against him is confirmed by legal officials in The Hague.

The Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor's Office this past Wednesday filed an ten-count indictment against Thaci on charges including murder, persecution, and torture. The allegations, which are being examined by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, relate to incidents that took place during the Kosovo War of 1998-1999.

"If the indictment is approved by the court, I will resign immediately," Thaci said during an address that was televised and broadcast on radio.

The Kosovo president has strongly denied all the allegations made against him.

Thaci was a key figure in the Kosovo Liberation Army, a militia that was active during the war against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, which at that time consisted of Serbia and Montenegro.

Serbian and Kosovar leaders had been invited to the United States to hold talks at the White House this past Saturday, although both Thaci and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti pulled out from the summit, which was eventually canceled, after the indictment against the president was filed.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in February 2008. Serbia and numerous members of the international community, including China, Russia, and Spain, have not recognized Kosovo's independence.

