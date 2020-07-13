Kosovo President to Be Interviewed in the Hague on Monday Over War Crimes Charges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, is expected to travel to the Hague on Monday to be interviewed by international prosecutors following his indictment for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Kosovo conflict in the late 1990s.

The ten-count indictment, which includes charges of murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution and torture, was filed in late June by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office, based in the Netherlands.

The Kosovar leader announced last week that he accepts the invitation to be interviewed.

He also pledged to immediately resign if the war crimes indictment against him is confirmed.

Thaci was a key figure in the Kosovo Liberation Army, a militia that had been battling against Serbian rule.