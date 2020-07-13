UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo President To Be Interviewed In The Hague On Monday Over War Crimes Charges

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Kosovo President to Be Interviewed in the Hague on Monday Over War Crimes Charges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, is expected to travel to the Hague on Monday to be interviewed by international prosecutors following his indictment for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Kosovo conflict in the late 1990s.

The ten-count indictment, which includes charges of murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution and torture, was filed in late June by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office, based in the Netherlands.

The Kosovar leader announced last week that he accepts the invitation to be interviewed.

He also pledged to immediately resign if the war crimes indictment against him is confirmed.

Thaci was a key figure in the Kosovo Liberation Army, a militia that had been battling against Serbian rule.

Related Topics

Murder Army Netherlands June

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

11 hours ago

Chairman of UAE Football Association thanks countr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.