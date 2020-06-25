UrduPoint.com
Kosovo Prime Minister Cancels Visit To US For Summit With Serbia

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:44 PM

The prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti said on Thursday that he had been forced to cancel a visit to the United States for the summit with the Serbian leadership over the war crimes indictment filed against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti said on Thursday that he had been forced to cancel a visit to the United States for the summit with the Serbian leadership over the war crimes indictment filed against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci.

"Due to the new developments in Prishtina as a result of the indictment submitted by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, I have to return to my country to deal with the situation. I informed Ambassador Grenell [US Special Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia Peace Negotiations Richard Grenell] that I could not attend the June 27 meeting at the White House," Hoti said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Thaci canceled his trip to the United States for the summit with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, slated for June 27, after being indicted by the Hague-based Office of the Special Prosecutor. The Office of the Special Prosecutor on Thursday filed an indictment against Thaci and nine other Albanian militants for conducting murders and other war crimes, including torture and forced disappearance in the late 1990s.

Albanians in Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in February 2008 after a US-led NATO bombing campaign in 1999 against the then Yugoslavia � consisting of Serbia and Montenegro � paved the way for such an outcome. Pristina has since been seeking to gain recognition by as many other states as possible. Serbia, which has refused to recognize Kosovo's independence and refers to it as its Kosovo and Metohija region, has called on those who recognized its independence to revoke their move.

In 2011, Serbia, under the pressure of Brussels, began negotiations on the normalization of relations with Kosovar Albanians under the mediation of the European Union.

