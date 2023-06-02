Kosovo Prime Minister Expresses Readiness to Call New Elections in North in Coming Months

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Friday he was ready to declare new elections of mayors in the Serb-populated northern part of the republic in "several months" and, then, withdraw police forces.

"To achieve de-escalation of the current atmosphere of violence, I am ready to continue the path of mutual recognition in accordance with the agreement I signed last February with (Serbian President Aleksandar) Vucic. Then, there will be new elections. And when there is no threat anymore, I will withdraw Kosovar military police from the streets, as many ask me. This is a roadmap I offer to all for peace," Kurti said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, adding "I am ready to declare new elections in several months."

He noted that leaders of the Serbian community in northern Kosovo had abandoned democratic institutions and refused dialogue. However, the Kosovar leader acknowledged that the newly elected ethically Albanian mayors had received no support from the local Serbs.

Kurti also said that it was unacceptable when the local administration had to work via Skype because of threats.

On Thursday, France and Germany urged the Serbian and Kosovar leaders to hold new municipal elections with the participation of the Serb population to address the ongoing crisis in northern Kosovo.

On Monday, thousands of ethnic Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the municipalities in northern Kosovo demanding the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections boycotted by the Serbs. Kosovar special police and troops of NATO's local KFOR contingent were deployed, and clashes ensued as activists tried to storm city halls. At least 52 Serbs and 25 NATO soldiers were injured in the Monday clashes. Protests have continued since then.