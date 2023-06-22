UrduPoint.com

Kosovo "Prime Minister" Kurti Confirms Participation In Talks In Brussels

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 07:00 AM

Kosovo "Prime Minister" Kurti Confirms Participation in Talks in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Albin Kurti, prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, confirmed his participation in the talks in Brussels on Thursday and said he would insist on de-escalation.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on the Serbian and Kosovo Albanian leaders to hold a new round of talks on June 22 in Brussels. Then Kurti replied that he would consider the proposal.

"Set my itinerary to go to Brussels from Rome tomorrow, confirming my participation in the high-level dialogue meeting convened by HR/VP Borrell. Will insist on the urgent unconditional release of the 3 policemen held hostage by Serbia, de-escalation & normalization of relations," Kurti wrote on Twitter.

Authorities in Pristina imposed a ban on all trucks and goods from central Serbia last week.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that by banning trucks, Pristina was seeking to leave Serbs in northern Kosovo without food and medicine.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community, but were declared valid despite a voter turnout of only 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

President Vucic again refused to talk to Kurti the day before, until Pristina releases all detained Serbs, recalls Albanian mayors and riot police from the region's north.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Prime Minister Police Twitter Brussels Rome Pristina Serbia Albanian April May June All From

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

8 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

8 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

8 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

8 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

8 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.