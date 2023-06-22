Kosovo "Prime Minister" Kurti Confirms Participation in Talks in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Albin Kurti, prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, confirmed his participation in the talks in Brussels on Thursday and said he would insist on de-escalation.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on the Serbian and Kosovo Albanian leaders to hold a new round of talks on June 22 in Brussels. Then Kurti replied that he would consider the proposal.

"Set my itinerary to go to Brussels from Rome tomorrow, confirming my participation in the high-level dialogue meeting convened by HR/VP Borrell. Will insist on the urgent unconditional release of the 3 policemen held hostage by Serbia, de-escalation & normalization of relations," Kurti wrote on Twitter.

Authorities in Pristina imposed a ban on all trucks and goods from central Serbia last week.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that by banning trucks, Pristina was seeking to leave Serbs in northern Kosovo without food and medicine.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community, but were declared valid despite a voter turnout of only 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

President Vucic again refused to talk to Kurti the day before, until Pristina releases all detained Serbs, recalls Albanian mayors and riot police from the region's north.