Kosovo Prime Minister Says Ready to Meet With Vucic, Calls for Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Prime Minister of self-proclaimed Kosovo Albin Kurti said on Wednesday that he is ready to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and called for dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade.

"I am very much ready (for the meeting), because I like the agreement, the de-facto recognition, also including self-management of the Serbian community," Kurti said during a security conference in Slovakia, and called for intensifying dialogue on the highest level.

Kurti also said protesters in northern Kosovo should be either jailed or sent back to Serbia.

"We need two tracks. First track is to get out from this crisis in the north, which means rule of law, the mob (is sent) either back to Serbia or in prison in Kosovo," the prime minister said.