Kosovo Pushed To Early Elections After Court Ruling

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:11 PM

Kosovo pushed to early elections after court ruling

Kosovo was preparing to call new elections Tuesday after the constitutional court ruled the election of Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti in June was unconstitutional

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Kosovo was preparing to call new elections Tuesday after the constitutional court ruled the election of Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti in June was unconstitutional.

The court said the parliamentary vote that installed Hoti was invalidated because one of the participating MPs had been convicted of corruption.

"Considering that the Government was not elected according to... the Constitution," the president now "announces elections, which must be held no later than forty (40) days from the day of their promulgation," said the verdict delivered late Monday.

