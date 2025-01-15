Kosovo Raids Serbia-backed Municipal Offices Ahead Of Election
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Kosovo authorities on Wednesday raided 10 Belgrade-backed municipal offices in ethnic Serb areas, according to the interior ministry, just weeks ahead of parliamentary elections.
The move is the latest in a series of operations and legal manoeuvres aimed at dismantling the so-called parallel system of social services and political offices backed by the Serbian government inside Kosovo.
"The era of parallel and criminal municipalities and institutions of Serbia in the Republic of Kosovo ends," said interior minister Xhelal Svecla in a Facebook post, where he listed the locations of the offices closed, including one in the capital Pristina.
The minister said that Serbian post offices and banks were also shuttered during the operation.
"As we have pledged, we will not allow any parallelism, let alone criminal, of Serbia to violate the Constitution and the rule of law in our country," the minister added.
The move comes with ethnic tension high in Kosovo ahead of February's parliamentary elections.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti has included his efforts to bridle Belgrade's remaining institutions based in Kosovo in his campaign platform.
Recent Stories
US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week
Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench
Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan
Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
More Stories From World
-
Djokovic creates slice of history as Zheng stunned in Melbourne5 minutes ago
-
Kosovo raids Serbia-backed municipal offices ahead of election5 minutes ago
-
Mozambique inaugurates new president after deadly post-election unrest25 minutes ago
-
'Stubborn' janitor camps out amid rubble of Los Angeles fires35 minutes ago
-
US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Sports48 minutes ago
-
Japan's tourism boom prices out business travellers55 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz, Djokovic tip 'incredible' teenager Fonseca for the top1 hour ago
-
German bourse banks on Trump-fuelled crypto boom1 hour ago
-
Zelensky, Poland's PM Tusk to meet in Warsaw on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Private US, Japanese lunar landers launch on single rocket2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update2 hours ago
-
Clashes as S. Korean investigators attempt to arrest President Yoon2 hours ago