Kosovo Ready To Consider Possibility Of Holding New Mayor Elections - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Kosovo Ready to Consider Possibility of Holding New Mayor Elections - Official

Kosovo is ready to consider the possibility of holding new mayor elections in the north of the province, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Kosovo is ready to consider the possibility of holding new mayor elections in the north of the province, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said on Thursday.

On Monday, hundreds of Serbs came to local administration buildings in northern Kosovo demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and dismissal of the ethnic Albanian mayors. The demonstrations resulted in clashes with NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers equipped with crowd dispersal devices.

"What they (French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz) asked Kosovo is to find a way to cause new elections in the north, which would give the Serb citizens there the opportunity to participate and elect mayors with a larger legitimacy.

And I did inform them that our legal framework allows for that possibility, and we are ready to consider it in line with Kosovo's law on elections," Osmani said at a press conference during the European Political Community summit in Chisinau.

