UrduPoint.com

Kosovo Seeking NATO, EU Membership After Liberalizing Visa Regime With Europe - Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Kosovo Seeking NATO, EU Membership After Liberalizing Visa Regime With Europe - Leader

The next goals of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo, having achieved visa liberalization with the European Union, are to gain EU candidate status and to join NATO, Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani said on Wednesday.

On April 18, the European Parliament approved the European Council's legislative proposal to grant Kosovo passport holders a limited period of up to 90 days of visa-free travel within the bloc. In early March, the decision was approved by the Council

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The next goals of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo, having achieved visa liberalization with the European Union, are to gain EU candidate status and to join NATO, Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani said on Wednesday.

On April 18, the European Parliament approved the European Council's legislative proposal to grant Kosovo passport holders a limited period of up to 90 days of visa-free travel within the bloc. In early March, the decision was approved by the Council.

"The next goal is candidate state status for EU membership, as well as membership in the strongest military alliance known to humanity - NATO.

We will work diligently in this direction and can learn from the experience of North Macedonia," Osmani said during a visit to the North Macedonian Assembly.

Only 84 out of 193 UN member states currently recognize Kosovo. The Serbian authorities hope that Russia and China, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, will exercise their veto power in the event of a vote on Kosovo's accession to the UN.

In March 2022, North Macedonia became NATO's 30th member. The NATO allies signed North Macedonia's Accession Protocol in February 2019, after which all 29 national parliaments voted to ratify the country's membership.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO United Nations Russia China Parliament Vote European Union Visit Alliance Macedonia February March April Visa 2019 Event All From

Recent Stories

Mitha Khan vows to provide facilities to tourists ..

Mitha Khan vows to provide facilities to tourists in Zhob

8 minutes ago
 US Will Not Place Nuclear Arms on Korean Peninsula ..

US Will Not Place Nuclear Arms on Korean Peninsula, Nuclear Subs Will Visit Port ..

8 minutes ago
 Kiev Says US 'Encouraged' Ukraine to Give Up Nucle ..

Kiev Says US 'Encouraged' Ukraine to Give Up Nuclear Weapons

8 minutes ago
 Haiti gang violence expanding at 'alarming rate,' ..

Haiti gang violence expanding at 'alarming rate,' UN warns

17 minutes ago
 South Korea, US to Ramp Up Partnership in Cutting- ..

South Korea, US to Ramp Up Partnership in Cutting-Edge Technology - Yoon

17 minutes ago
 Biden Says Nuclear Attack by DPRK 'Unacceptable,' ..

Biden Says Nuclear Attack by DPRK 'Unacceptable,' Will Result in End of 'Regime'

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.