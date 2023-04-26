Kosovo Seeking NATO, EU Membership After Liberalizing Visa Regime With Europe - Leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The next goals of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo, having achieved visa liberalization with the European Union, are to gain EU candidate status and to join NATO, Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani said on Wednesday.

On April 18, the European Parliament approved the European Council's legislative proposal to grant Kosovo passport holders a limited period of up to 90 days of visa-free travel within the bloc. In early March, the decision was approved by the Council.

"The next goal is candidate state status for EU membership, as well as membership in the strongest military alliance known to humanity - NATO.

We will work diligently in this direction and can learn from the experience of North Macedonia," Osmani said during a visit to the North Macedonian Assembly.

Only 84 out of 193 UN member states currently recognize Kosovo. The Serbian authorities hope that Russia and China, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, will exercise their veto power in the event of a vote on Kosovo's accession to the UN.

In March 2022, North Macedonia became NATO's 30th member. The NATO allies signed North Macedonia's Accession Protocol in February 2019, after which all 29 national parliaments voted to ratify the country's membership.