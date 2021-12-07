UrduPoint.com

Kosovo, Serbia Should Normalize Ties, Otherwise Path To EU Impossible - Borell

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:50 PM

Kosovo, Serbia Should Normalize Ties, Otherwise Path to EU Impossible - Borell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) There is no clear path to the European Union if Kosovo and Serbia do not improve ties, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday during a press conference after the EU-Kosovo Stabilization and Association Council.

The 4th meeting of the Stabilization and Association Council between the EU and Kosovo was held in Brussels on December 7 with the participation of Borell, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Varhelyi, and Kosovo officials. The main objective of the meeting was to review Kosovo's progress on the European path.

During the meeting, Kosovo reiterated its intent to apply for the EU membership.

The parties welcomed Kosovo's commitment to the European path and agreed on the necessity of further reforms in different areas.

"The purpose of the dialogue is to reach a comprehensive legal agreement about normalization of relationship between Kosovo and Serbia. But this is up to the parties to decide, not to me - I am a facilitator, I am trying to help people agree on normalization of their relationship. Without normalization of the relationship between Kosovo and Serbia, there is not going to be a clear path to the EU," Borrell said.

The sides noted that it was crucial for Kosovo and Serbia to advance on the path to Europe, and to respect and implement all past agreements.

