Kosovo, Serbia to Resume Dialogue Under EU Auspices on Sunday - Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday will hold a new round of talks under the auspices of the European Union, as part of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue stalled since 2018, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

"I can confirm that this Sunday, July 12, the prime minister of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic will come to Brussels for the high-level meeting of the EU-facilitated dialogue. This will be the first meeting in the framework of the dialogue since November 2018," Stano said at a press conference.

The spokesman noted that the negotiations would be hosted by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and facilitated by EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak.

The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, although the territory continues to remain disputed. The Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue was established in 2011 in cooperation with the European Union.

The talks broke down in 2018 when Pristina imposed 100-percent tariffs on Serbian goods flowing to the breakaway region in retaliation for what it called Belgrade's aggressive stance toward Kosovo's bid to join Interpol.