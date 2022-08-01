UrduPoint.com

Kosovo Serbs Dismantle Barricades At Serbia Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Serbs in North Kosovo removed barricades on Monday that blocked two crossings along the border with Serbia after authorities in Pristina postponed the implementation of new travel measures that sparked tensions

Mitrovica, Kosovo, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Serbs in North Kosovo removed barricades on Monday that blocked two crossings along the border with Serbia after authorities in Pristina postponed the implementation of new travel measures that sparked tensions.

Trucks and barriers were cleared from the roads, according to an AFP reporter, hours after a string of shootings and air raid sirens in northern Kosovo sent tensions soaring in the disputed territory home to both Serbs and ethnic Albanians.

By Monday afternoon, the roads leading to both border crossings had been reopened.

The area has long been a flashpoint between the two communities following the bitter war in the 1990s that triggered a NATO bombing campaign paving the way for Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008.

