Kosovo set for deadlock after PM falls short of election majority

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Albin Kurti's governing party secured the most seats in Kosovo's parliament after a weekend election but without winning a majority, according to a near-complete tally on Monday evening.

Sunday's vote pitted Kurti's campaign to stamp out the influence of Serbia more than 15 years after Kosovo declared independence against the opposition's vow to boost the economy in one of the poorest corners of Europe.

With more than 99 percent of the ballots counted and no party with a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament, analysts warned that Kosovo could face a prolonged crisis, possibly ending with another election.

Kurti's Vetevendosje ("Self-Determination") party (VV) won under 41 percent, according to Electoral Commission data, down from just over 50 percent in 2021.

The right-wing Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) trailed in second with 22 percent followed by the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) with 17.5 percent.

"The parties of opposition have come out of these elections stronger," said leading PDK candidate Bedri Hamza, who ruled out "any coalition with VV".

Election expert Mazllum Baraliu said either of the two largest parties could seek the support of smaller blocs.

"Whichever of these two combinations succeeds, they will not be stable and will be temporary," he said.

If this fails and the president is also unable to broker a compromise, a new election would be inevitable, he said.

Election officials said turnout for the vote was around 40 percent.

- 'No hesitation' -

Kurti had hinted before the vote that he would prefer to sit in opposition if his party was unable to form a majority government, but changed his tune as the votes were counted.

"Without any hesitation, we will form a government," Kurti told his supporters, congratulating them on the "victory".

But Kurti, whose government is the first to serve its full term since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, will need allies.

Leart Hoxha, a political analyst, said VV would be in no rush to form a coalition, instead remaining in charge as a caretaker government while the other parties squabbled.

"This will be a year that will be wasted, it will be a government that will not be able to push for major projects," he said, adding that this would be likely to lead to political and social crises.

- Tensions -

Twenty seats are reserved for minority parties, including 10 for Kosovo's ethnic Serbs, who are vastly outnumbered by ethnic Albanians.

The Serb List party said it had won all 10 seats, which if confirmed could put them in the position of kingmaker -- even though the party has often boycotted parliament and is regarded by Kosovo authorities as the armed wing of Serbia.

"We thank our President Aleksandar Vucic for his congratulations and support, not only today but during all these years," party head Zlatan Elek told a news conference, referring to Serbia's president.

"We have only one country and one president."

Kosovo fought a war with Serbia in the late 1990s as it sought to break away, but Belgrade has never recognised its declaration of independence in 2008.

Kurti's time in office has been turbulent.

Tensions spiked after EU- and US-backed negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia all but collapsed in March 2023.

In the aftermath, NATO peacekeepers were assaulted by rioting Serbs, while a deadly armed standoff in the north sent regional tensions soaring.

Kurti also launched a concerted effort to dismantle the remaining Serbian institutions operating on Kosovo soil by shuttering Belgrade-backed banks and post and tax offices along with banning the Serbian Currency and car plates.

Throughout the unrest, Kurti has remained unwavering, even if it meant running afoul of Kosovo's allies in the United States and Europe.

