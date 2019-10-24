UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo Settlement Unlikely In 2019, Any Dialogue Conditional On Tariff Removal - Belgrade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:46 PM

Kosovo Settlement Unlikely in 2019, Any Dialogue Conditional on Tariff Removal - Belgrade

The Kosovo issue is unlikely to be resolved this year since Belgrade will not resume dialogue with Pristina until 100-percent duties on Serbian goods flowing to the region are lifted, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Sputnik in an interview

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Kosovo issue is unlikely to be resolved this year since Belgrade will not resume dialogue with Pristina until 100-percent duties on Serbian goods flowing to the region are lifted, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Sputnik in an interview.

The EU-mediated dialogue between Belgrade and Kosovo, launched in 2013, is currently stalled. All contacts were stopped in November after Pristina slapped heavy tariffs on products from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"I am certain that the [Kosovo] problem will not be resolved by the end of this year because the dialogue is currently frozen because of the unilateral acts of Pristina ... And dialogue will not be continued until these tariffs are canceled," Dacic said.

Nevertheless, if Belgrade's condition is met, the dialogue could be revived as early as the end of this year or the beginning of 2020, according to Dacic.

"But Pristina doesn't respect these agreements, which we already agreed. As far as we can see there is not even a hope that Pristina wants a compromise," he argued.

Serbia, in turn, "wants to compromise," but "we won't take any ultimatums and we most certainly won't accept the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo," Dacic said.

The international community's stance, the minister went on, does not give much hope to see "quicker solution" to the Kosovo issue.

Dacic noted hat Belgrade "highly appreciates" support of Russia, but many other countries do not respect UN resolutions on the issue.

The recent Kosovo elections do not bring about any optimism either, given the victory of the pro-Albanian party, the minister said, slamming the West for support of these political forces.

"They advocate creating the Great Albania. He [the party leader] keeps an Albanian flag in his office. When foreign ambassadors come to visit him and have meetings with him they expect to see [him as] prime minister of Kosovo. Does that mean that some Western countries support creating Great Albania?" he wondered.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, after years of conflict with Belgrade. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

Serbs in Kosovo, who predominantly live in the north, meanwhile, face real hardships, such as consistent destruction of their cultural and religious heritage as well as 100 percent duties on Serbian goods flowing to the region. Following the recent Kosovo parliamentary vote, the European Union said that its mission had taken note of "intimidation" against the ethnic Serbian population during the electoral process.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Iran Russia China Vote European Union Visit Pristina Belgrade Independence Spain Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Greece Albanian February November 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss coop ..

1 hour ago

Tennis: ATP Basel results

11 seconds ago

Govt. to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to mark solid ..

13 seconds ago

Germany's Maas Says Will Fly to Ankara on Sat to P ..

14 seconds ago

Serbian Foreign Minister Rules Out Kosovo's Recogn ..

22 seconds ago

NAB striving to rid the country of corruption: Cha ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.