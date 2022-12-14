Kosovo Signs Application for EU Membership

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Glauk Konjufca, the chairman of the Kosovar parliament, signed an EU membership application at a ceremony on Wednesday amid increased tensions with Belgrade.

"Today is a historic day. Starting from today, December 14 has a double significance in the modern history of Kosovo. On the one hand, we celebrate the application for EU membership, and on the other hand, the anniversary of the founding of the Kosovar army. Together with Konjufca and Kurti, on behalf of the Republic of Kosovo, we are taking a decisive step toward realization of our essential ambition. Today we are bringing Kosovo closer to the EU," Osmani said at the signing ceremony.

In her speech, the Kosovar leader called the self-proclaimed republic a country of "political pluralism and a free market economy."

Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, and US Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar will arrive to Belgrade later on Wednesday, following their visit to Pristina the day before. Their trip will take place on the eve of December 15, when the European Union will already receive a bid from the self-proclaimed republic.

Meanwhile, the Serbian authorities plan to send a request to the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission for the introduction of a contingent of 1,000 policemen and military to the province of Kosovo and in Metohija amid increased tensions caused by the recent arrest of former Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic in the self-proclaimed republic on suspicion of "terrorism."

In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. Of the 27 EU member states, five � Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain � have not recognized Kosovo's sovereignty.

In 2016, the European Union and Kosovo signed the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, which confirmed Pristina's intention to join the bloc and its readiness to carry out the required political, economic, trade and human rights reforms.

In March 2022, the Kosovar parliament adopted a resolution urging the government to take all necessary steps to join NATO, the European Union, the Council of Europe and other international organizations.