Kosovo Tensions May Lead To 'Huge Explosion' In Europe - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

NAIROBI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Tensions between Kosovars and Serbs may lead to a "huge explosion" in the center of Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"A huge explosion may happen in the center of Europe ... The situation is alarming, but the West has set a course for the total subjugation of everyone who somehow expresses their own opinion," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Kenya.

Last week, Kosovo police used force to install ethnic Albanian mayors in northern Kosovo following an election in April that was boycotted by a vast majority of voters. The polls were declared valid despite the turnover of less than 3.5%. Serbia's National Security Council then accused KFOR of inaction. Serbia put its armed forces on full combat alert and moved them close to the border following a Kosovo police crackdown on protesters.

