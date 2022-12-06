UrduPoint.com

Kosovo To Apply For EU Membership By End Of 2022 - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Kosovo to Apply for EU Membership by End of 2022 - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo will submit its application for EU membership by the end of 2022, following the adoption of a relevant resolution by the republic's parliament, Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu said on Tuesday.

In March 2022, the Kosovar parliament adopted a resolution urging the government to take all necessary steps to join NATO, the European Union, the Council of Europe and other international organizations.

"As I will be announcing today in front of all EU leaders, Kosovo will be submitting its application for EU membership by the end of this year. And, of course, we hope for the full support of EU members," Osmani-Sadriu said upon his arrival for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana.

In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. Of the 27 EU member states, five ” Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain ” have not recognized Kosovo's sovereignty.

In 2016, the EU and Kosovo signed the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, which confirmed Pristina's intention to join the bloc and its readiness to carry out the required political, economic, trade and human rights reforms.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution United Nations Europe Parliament European Union Tirana Pristina Independence Spain Romania Serbia Slovakia Cyprus Greece March 2016 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

27 minutes ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

3 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

3 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.