Kosovo to Apply for EU Membership by End of 2022 - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo will submit its application for EU membership by the end of 2022, following the adoption of a relevant resolution by the republic's parliament, Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu said on Tuesday.

In March 2022, the Kosovar parliament adopted a resolution urging the government to take all necessary steps to join NATO, the European Union, the Council of Europe and other international organizations.

"As I will be announcing today in front of all EU leaders, Kosovo will be submitting its application for EU membership by the end of this year. And, of course, we hope for the full support of EU members," Osmani-Sadriu said upon his arrival for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana.

In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. Of the 27 EU member states, five ” Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain ” have not recognized Kosovo's sovereignty.

In 2016, the EU and Kosovo signed the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, which confirmed Pristina's intention to join the bloc and its readiness to carry out the required political, economic, trade and human rights reforms.