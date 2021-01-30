UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo To Establish Diplomatic Relations With Israel On February 1 - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 05:40 AM

Kosovo to Establish Diplomatic Relations With Israel on February 1 - Foreign Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo will establish diplomatic relations with Israel on February 1, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry said.

"The Republic of Kosovo is entering a new historical stage with the State of Israel. Kosovo's international citizenship and subjectivity is being strongly consolidated. The formalization of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kosovo and the State of Israel will be signed on Monday, 1 February, with a solemn virtual ceremony," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

The official signing will be done by Kosovar Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabriel Ashkenazi.

"This very important moment for us, it is a perpetuation of the long friendship between our peoples, which is now being crowned with the conclusion of diplomatic relations," Haradinaj-Stublla said, as quoted by the statement.

He also expressed gratitude to the United States for its role in the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Kosovo and Israel.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Russia China Independence United States Serbia February Citizenship From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

6 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

7 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

4 hours ago

WHO Drug Access Chief Slams EU Controls on Vaccine ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.