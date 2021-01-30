Kosovo to Establish Diplomatic Relations With Israel on February 1 - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo will establish diplomatic relations with Israel on February 1, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry said.

"The Republic of Kosovo is entering a new historical stage with the State of Israel. Kosovo's international citizenship and subjectivity is being strongly consolidated. The formalization of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kosovo and the State of Israel will be signed on Monday, 1 February, with a solemn virtual ceremony," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

The official signing will be done by Kosovar Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabriel Ashkenazi.

"This very important moment for us, it is a perpetuation of the long friendship between our peoples, which is now being crowned with the conclusion of diplomatic relations," Haradinaj-Stublla said, as quoted by the statement.

He also expressed gratitude to the United States for its role in the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Kosovo and Israel.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.