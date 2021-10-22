Kosovo to Expel Two Pristina-Based Russian Diplomats - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo will expel two Russian diplomats based in Pristina, President Vjosa Osmani said on Friday.

The Kosovar Foreign Ministry declared two Pristina-based Russian diplomats accredited to the diplomatic mission in Serbia personae non-gratae, Osmani said.

"The structures of Kosovo are resolute in the fight against the harmful influence of the Russian Federation and its satellites in the region, which are working to destroy our achievements and those of the United States, NATO and the EU. Therefore, we will continue to work closely with our American and European allies to prevent Kosovo and our region from falling victim to Russia's destabilizing ambitions," the president wrote on her Facebook page.