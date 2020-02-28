Kosovo to Lift Tariffs on Serbian Goods Starting March 15 - Head of Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Albin Kurti, the head of the cabinet of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, announced Thursday that 100 percent tariffs on Serbian goods would be lifted starting March 15.

"Lifting of export tariffs starting March 15 is a sign of good will on our part to solve the relationship issue," Kurti said, as quoted by a Kosovo broadcaster.

"We expect the Serbian government to respond by stopping the campaign [on non-tariff measures]," Kurti continued.