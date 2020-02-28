UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo To Lift Tariffs On Serbian Goods Starting March 15 - Head Of Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Kosovo to Lift Tariffs on Serbian Goods Starting March 15 - Head of Cabinet

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Albin Kurti, the head of the cabinet of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, announced Thursday that 100 percent tariffs on Serbian goods would be lifted starting March 15.

"Lifting of export tariffs starting March 15 is a sign of good will on our part to solve the relationship issue," Kurti said, as quoted by a Kosovo broadcaster.

"We expect the Serbian government to respond by stopping the campaign [on non-tariff measures]," Kurti continued.

Related Topics

March Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

4 minutes ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

49 minutes ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

49 minutes ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

49 minutes ago

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

56 minutes ago

German Top Diplomat Urges UNSC to Enhance Efforts ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.