Kosovo To Lift Tariffs On Serbian Goods Starting March 15 - Head Of Cabinet
Fri 28th February 2020
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Albin Kurti, the head of the cabinet of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, announced Thursday that 100 percent tariffs on Serbian goods would be lifted starting March 15.
"Lifting of export tariffs starting March 15 is a sign of good will on our part to solve the relationship issue," Kurti said, as quoted by a Kosovo broadcaster.
"We expect the Serbian government to respond by stopping the campaign [on non-tariff measures]," Kurti continued.