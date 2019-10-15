UrduPoint.com
Kosovo Withdraws Application To Join Interpol - Serbia Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Kosovo Withdraws Application to Join Interpol - Serbia Foreign Ministry

The authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo have withdrawn the application for membership in the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo have withdrawn the application for membership in the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said Tuesday.

The conference of Interpol member countries is taking place in Chile.

"The Serbian Embassy in Paris today around 15.00 local time [13.00 GMT] received a note in which [incumbent Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo] Ramush Haradinaj withdraws the application for membership in Interpol," Serbian state news agency Tanjug quoted Dacic as saying.

