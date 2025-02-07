Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) For four years, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti has run his government on his own terms -- even as he risked rubbing Kosovo's most important allies up the wrong way and igniting conflict with bitter rival Serbia.

The premier has channelled his maverick energy into upending the status quo that has existed since Kosovo declared independence in 2008, fraying relations with Brussels and Washington while EU-backed negotiations with Serbia collapsed.

Kosovo voters will either endorse Kurti's vision for bold change in elections Sunday or punish him for policies that some see as unnecessarily disruptive.

"Now we know we need confirmation from the people of Kosovo in these elections and we need a sort of democratic license to keep up the good work," the 49-year-old leader told AFP as he criss-crossed Kosovo on the campaign trail.

Since his days as a dreadlocked student protest leader known as the "Che Guevara of Kosovo", Kurti has pushed back against whatever authority he deemed illegitimate -- whether that be the Serbian government, the United Nations or domestic political rivals.

After winning a landslide victory in the 2021 election, Kurti brought his unrelenting mix of left-wing politics and fervent nationalism to Kosovo's highest office.

- Dismantling Serb parallel state -

When ethnic Serb police, judges and bureaucrats walked off the job in the restive north in 2023 to protest the Pristina government's policies, Kurti moved fast to fill the vacuum.

His government appointed mayors to take over vacant offices, sent in ethnic Albania law enforcement to patrol Serb majority areas in the north and began a concerted push to dismantle parallel Serbian government institutions still operating on Kosovo soil.

The Serbian Dinar was outlawed, the banks where Serbs used the Currency were closed along with the post offices where their pension payments were cashed.

Serbian car licence plates were banned for good, while Belgrade-backed government and tax offices were raided and shuttered.

Tensions frequently boiled over in the north, with rioting, armed clashes, and road blockages erupting in ethnic Serb communities near the Serbian border.

The moves have also brought perennially sour ties with Serbia to arguably their lowest point since a bloody war in 1998 between Serb forces and ethnic Albanian insurgents in the former Serbian province led to 13,000 deaths, prompting a NATO intervention that ended Belgrade's rule over the territory.

Despite regular protests from the US and Brussels over the moves, Kurti has remained unrepentant.

"We brought way more sovereignty to the state and integrity to the territory than all others before us combined and we've done that in a lawful manner," said Kurti.

"I'm not saying that (the Kosovo Serbs) are overly enthusiastic about my government but nonetheless they breathe freely now and they cooperate way more with the Albanian majority," he added.

But not all agree.

Just days ahead of elections, Kurti was hit with a blistering salvo from one of President Donald Trump's long-time advisors.

"Both Republicans and Democrats have criticised Kurti consistently for taking unilateral actions that destabilise the region. So has the EU and NATO. The international community is united against Kurti," wrote US envoy Richard Grenell on social media.

Others have warned that Kurti and his Vetevendosje party's Primary focus on its fight against Serbian institutions risks ignoring voters worried about bread and butter issues.

"The two leading opposition parties, which are running on platforms emphasising economic issues, seem to be having enough of a resurgence to complicate Kurti's ability to form a government," wrote political analyst Agon Maliqi.