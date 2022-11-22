UrduPoint.com

Kosovo's Kurti Postpones Fines For Serbian Car Plates For Another 48 Hours At US Request

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Kosovo's Kurti Postpones Fines for Serbian Car Plates for Another 48 Hours at US Request

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti announced on Tuesday the decision to postpone fines for car plates with the Serbian identifier for the disputed region on the border for another 48 hours at Washington's request.

On Monday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovar authorities had sent police special forces to its northern areas after failed negotiations with Belgrade in Brussels on postponing Pristina's controversial policy on car plates. The United States, along with the European Union, later urged the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions.

"I thank (US) Ambassador (to Kosovo Jeffrey) Hovenier for his commitment and engagement.

I accept his request for a 48-hour postponement on imposition of fines for illegal 'KM' (and other) car plates. I am happy to work with the US and the EU to find a solution during the next two days," Kurti tweeted.

Kosovo's authorities require that local Serbs re-register their car plates, demanding that they feature the EU-standard letter code of RKS (Republic of Kosovo) instead of KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), the Serbian identifier. The deadline for the re-registration was October 31. Issuing fines for Serbian plates was supposed to start on November 21, then was postponed to the morning of November 22 during negotiations in Brussels.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Washington European Union Car Brussels Pristina Belgrade United States Serbia October November Border

Recent Stories

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strateg ..

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strategic reserves of sugar

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

1 hour ago
 IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

10 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

10 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.