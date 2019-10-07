(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Kosovo's opposition Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) are running neck-and-neck in the parliamentary election, the latest results with 95.80 percent of the votes counted, show.

According to the latest data from the Kosovo Central Election Commission, the Self-Determination party has 25.

77 percent of the votes, while LDK has 25.05 percent.

President Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party of Kosovo is third with 21.16 percent of the votes.

The coalition led by Kosovo's former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj - Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) and Social Democratic Party of Kosovo (PSD) - is fourth with 11.62 percent of the votes.

The turnout in the Sunday election was around 44 percent, according to Kosovo's Central Election Commission.