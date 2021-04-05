BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The parliament of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo on Sunday elected former speaker Vjosa Osmani as the nation's president, according to a live broadcast of the voting process.

Under the constitution of Kosovo, the president is elected by the parliament.

A special parliamentary session to elect the president convened on Saturday and continued this Sunday as there was no quorum achieved.

Osmani, 38, got 71 votes from the 82 lawmakers present at the session on Sunday. Her candidacy was proposed by Prime Minister Albin Kurti's ruling Vetevendosje party.

Osmani has been serving as the acting president of Kosovo since November after Hashim Thaci resigned after being charged with war crimes.