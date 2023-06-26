(@FahadShabbir)

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani thanked the United States and other NATO allies on Monday for their assistance in the release of three Kosovar police officers from Serbian custody

In mid June, the Serbian police arrested three Kosovar officers who were driving a police car across central Serbia, wearing armored vests and handling automated weapons. They did not resist arrest. A court in the Serbian city of Kraljevo indicted them on Monday but released them from custody.

"Kosovo's 3 police officers have been released, but this does not absolve Serbia of responsibility for this flagrant act of aggression against & violation of the Military Technical Agreement w/NATO. Many thanks to our partners who made this release possible, in particular the US," Osmani tweeted.

On June 23, the Kosovo police arrested utility worker Nenad Orlovic at a car wash near a bus station in the Serb-majority north of Kosovo, whose self-proclaimed independence Serbia never recognized and continues to refer to its former province as its Kosovska Mitrovica region.

The reason for his arrest remains unknown.

On June 22, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak at the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue in Brussels, and handed them a report on beatings and abuse of Serbs detained by the Kosovo police.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The elections were boycotted by the Serb community, but were declared valid despite a voter turnout of only 3.5%. More than 50 Serb protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeepers were injured in the clashes.