Kosovo's Self-Determination Party Leading In Parliamentary Vote - Election Commission

Mon 07th October 2019

Kosovo's Self-Determination Party Leading in Parliamentary Vote - Election Commission

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The opposition Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party is taking the lead in Kosovo's parliamentary election, surpassing the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and the ruling Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) by a close margin, preliminary results show.

According to the latest data from the Kosovo Central Election Commission, with 80 percent of the votes counted, the Self-Determination party has 26.02 percent of the votes, LDK is second with 25.03 percent and PDK, which is part of the ruling coalition and is associated with President Hashim Thaci, is third with 21.37 percent of the votes.

The coalition led by Kosovo's former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj - Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) and Social Democratic Party of Kosovo (PSD) - is fourth with 11.

66 percent of the votes.

The snap election was called in Kosovo after Haradinaj resigned in July following his summons to The Hague court for questioning over his role in Kosovo War crimes.

The turnout at the Sunday election was around 44 percent, according to Kosovo's Central Election Commission.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence. Both LDK and the Self-Determination party have expressed readiness to hold talks with Serbia with the aim of normalizing ties.

