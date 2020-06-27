UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo's Thaci Accuses International Justice Of Rewriting History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:53 AM

Kosovo's Thaci accuses international justice of rewriting history

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Friday accused international justice of "rewriting history" after he was charged with war crimes linked to the 1990s conflict with Serbia

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Friday accused international justice of "rewriting history" after he was charged with war crimes linked to the 1990s conflict with Serbia.

Prosecutors at a special Kosovo court in The Hague on Wednesday indicted the former political leader of an ethnic Albanian guerrilla group, prompting him to cancel a planned trip to the US where he had been due to discuss lingering tensions with Serbia.

Thaci said on Facebook he had landed in the Albanian capital Tirana and was on his way back to Kosovo, where he will address his compatriots on Sunday.

"Nobody can rewrite the history of Kosovo!" he said in his first reaction to the charges.

Thaci's Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) rebelled against Belgrade more than 20 years ago, when Kosovo was a province of Serbia.

He and others were charged by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the 1998-99 war that cost about 13,000 lives, overwhelmingly Kosovo Albanians.

Related Topics

Army Facebook Tirana The Hague Belgrade Serbia Albanian Sunday (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

Estonia's COVID-19 Cases Nearing 1,990 After 3 New ..

54 seconds ago

Moscow Bans Rally on Constitutional Vote Results o ..

56 seconds ago

Microsoft to permanently close its retail stores

59 seconds ago

Ombudsperson KP, UN Women launch toolkit on unders ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.