Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Friday accused international justice of "rewriting history" after he was charged with war crimes linked to the 1990s conflict with Serbia.

Prosecutors at a special Kosovo court in The Hague on Wednesday indicted the former political leader of an ethnic Albanian guerrilla group, prompting him to cancel a planned trip to the US where he had been due to discuss lingering tensions with Serbia.

Thaci said on Facebook he had landed in the Albanian capital Tirana and was on his way back to Kosovo, where he will address his compatriots on Sunday.

"Nobody can rewrite the history of Kosovo!" he said in his first reaction to the charges.

Thaci's Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) rebelled against Belgrade more than 20 years ago, when Kosovo was a province of Serbia.

He and others were charged by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the 1998-99 war that cost about 13,000 lives, overwhelmingly Kosovo Albanians.