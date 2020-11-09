UrduPoint.com
Kosovo's Thaci Pleads Not Guilty To War Crimes

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci pleaded not guilty to war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1990s conflict with Serbia as he appeared at a court in The Hague on Monday.

"The indictment is completely without basis, and I plead not guilty to all the charges in the indictment," Thaci told the court after the judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers asked him how he wished to plead.

