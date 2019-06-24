Kourou Spaceport Has Enough Soyuz Launch Contracts Until 2022 - Russian Official

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The European Space Agency's Kourou spaceport in French Guiana has enough contracts for Soyuz launches to last it until 2022, the first deputy chief of the Russian government staff said.

"We have a multipronged partnership consisting of launch services, satellite building and space science.

There is a plan for launches of the Russian Soyuz rocket from the spaceport in French Guiana. There have been 21 successful launches... The batch of contracts they have will allow the launch pad to work nonstop at least until 2022," Sergei Prikhodko told reporters.