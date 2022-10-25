Kovykta Gas Field Expected to Be Put Into Operation in December 2022 - Gazprom

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Gazprom has started commissioning and start-up at the Kovykta field in Irkutsk region, gas from which will be supplied to the Power of Siberia pipeline, the field is expected to be put into operation in December 2022, the company said.

"Today, in accordance with the plan, gas was supplied for commissioning and start-up at the complex gas treatment unit No. 2, one of the key facilities for the development of the Kovykta field, and the Kovykta-Chayanda section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline," the company said on Telegram.

During this phase, technological systems and equipment of the gas field and the gas pipeline section are being tested in various operating modes, it said.

"In December of this year, after the completion of commissioning, the Kovykta field and new gas transmission capacities will be put into operation. A powerful gas production and transportation complex will be created in Eastern Siberia and the Far East," Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.