Kozak, Donfried Agree To Interact On Implementation Of Minsk Agreements - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

Kozak, Donfried Agree to Interact on Implementation of Minsk Agreements - Source

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak and US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried agreed to interact on implementation of Minsk agreements considering Washington's position on granting special status to the Donbas, a source who took part in the Wednesday meeting told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak and US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried agreed to interact on implementation of Minsk agreements considering Washington's position on granting special status to the Donbas, a source who took part in the Wednesday meeting told reporters.

"The sides agreed to continue cooperation on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, taking into account the position stated by US President Joe Biden at the Geneva summit on the need to provide Donbas with a special status to end the conflict," the source said.

