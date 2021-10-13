Kozak, Nuland Reaffirm That Minsk Agreements Are Only Basis for Donbas Conflict Resolution

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Wednesday following negotiations with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland that the sides confirmed that the conflict in Ukraine's south-east can only be resolved on the basis of the Minsk agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Wednesday following negotiations with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland that the sides confirmed that the conflict in Ukraine's south-east can only be resolved on the basis of the Minsk agreements.

"Our dialogue about resolving the conflict in Ukraine's south-east was meaningful and constructive. We confirmed that the Minsk agreements remain the only basis for conflict settlement," Kozak told reporters.