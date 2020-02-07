UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kozak: Putin-Lukashenko Talks Held In Positive Atmosphere

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

Kozak: Putin-Lukashenko Talks Held in Positive Atmosphere

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The talks between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday were held in a positive way, Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian president's administration, said.

"The talks were held in a very positive way. The leaders agreed to continue consultations at the level of governments, ministries and departments on improving the integration mechanism," Kozak  told reporters after the talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi

Recent Stories

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

5 minutes ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

6 minutes ago

Solar Orbiter set to reveal Sun's secrets

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA)

6 minutes ago

Wind power plant of 200 MW to be installed in Sind ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.