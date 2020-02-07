Kozak: Putin-Lukashenko Talks Held in Positive Atmosphere

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The talks between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday were held in a positive way, Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian president's administration, said.

"The talks were held in a very positive way. The leaders agreed to continue consultations at the level of governments, ministries and departments on improving the integration mechanism," Kozak told reporters after the talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.