Kozak Sees No Readiness Of France, Germany To Make Ukraine Implement Minsk Agreements

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Kozak Sees No Readiness of France, Germany to Make Ukraine Implement Minsk Agreements

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russia's negotiator in the Normandy Four talks of political advisers and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday that he saw no readiness of France and Germany to exert pressure on Ukraine to make Kiev implement the Minsk agreements.

"I saw no readiness (of Germany and France) to exert pressure on Kiev. I saw attempts to find a comfortable position for Ukraine so that the latter could continue the policy it has been conducting for the previous eight years," Kozak said at a press briefing.

"Berlin and Paris are treating with understanding the positions and demands, which we voiced today during the negotiations.

The political process must start with consultations, discussions with the representatives of Donbas. However, so far, this has been facing the total resistance from Ukraine, even against the procedure of discussions," the Russian negotiator noted.

He added that the negotiators from France, Germany and Ukraine did not know whether Russia is a party to the conflict in Donbas as well as which provisions of the Minsk agreements are violated by the people's republics of Donbas.

