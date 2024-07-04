Open Menu

KP Governor Stresses On Establishment Of Joint Football Academies Of Pakistan-Tajikistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

TAJIKISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Thursday said that promotion of sports was his top priority in the province.

He said that playgrounds was playing key role for enhancement of peace, discipline and tolerance in society.

The Governor was talking to Shahzad Salamino, Vice President of Tajikistan football club that called on him here at Dushmbue.

The Governor said that promotion of sports and revival of playgrounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was imperative for better mental health of players and harmony besides tolerance in society.

He said Governor House was taking concrete measures in this regard.

The Governor said that football was a popular game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and discussed establishment of joint football academies and expediting efforts for promotion of this sport in both the countries.

The Governor invited him to visit Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Tajik Football Club Vice President presented his club shirt to the Governor KPas a gift and has accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan.

