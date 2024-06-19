Open Menu

KP Govt To Address Newspaper Industry's Challenges

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 11:10 PM

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Secretary of Information and Public Relations, Arshad Khan said on Wednesday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is planning further reforms to address the challenges faced by the newspaper industry.

In a meeting with members of the media, Arshad Khan assured that the government will distribute advertisements fairly and transparently, resolving the long-standing issues of newspapers.

He stated that Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur is keenly aware of the problems faced by the newspaper industry and its workers and an important announcement is expected soon that will bring relief to the print media industry.

Arshad Khan highlighted the vital role of the Ministry of Information in showcasing the government's performance to the public.

He directed the ministry to enhance the distribution of advertisements in a transparent and fair manner.

Furthermore, the secretary praised the success of the provincial government's tourism-friendly policy which attracted millions of tourists to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's scenic areas during Eid Al-Azha.

This influx of tourists is expected to boost the economy with international investors also showing interest in the region, he added.

