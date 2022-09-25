UrduPoint.com

Krakow City Councilor Wants To Ban Pink Floyd Founder Over Ukraine Remarks

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Krakow City Councilor Wants to Ban Pink Floyd Founder Over Ukraine Remarks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters said a councilor in the Polish city of Krakow has proposed banning him for his stance on the conflict in Ukraine.

Waters was expected to come to Krakow in April with "This Is Not a Drill" concert tour. His website did not list any Krakow shows as of Sunday.

"It is true that a town councillor in Krakow, a Mr Lukasz Wantuch has threatened to hold a meeting asking the council to declare me 'Persona non grata' because of my public efforts to encourage all involved in the disastrous war in Ukraine, especially the governments of the USA and Russia, to work towards a negotiated peace," Waters wrote on social media.

The 79-year-old rock star denied reports that he or his management had canceled the shows in Krakow and blamed Wantuch for his "draconian censoring of my work" that he warned would deny the Poles the opportunity to make up their own minds.

Waters wrote an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska this month saying his heart bled for all the Ukrainian and Russian families devastated by the conflict but "throwing fuel, in the form of armaments, into a fire fight, has never worked to shorten a war."

