Kramatorsk Attacked By Same Ukrainian Brigade That Hit Donetsk In March - DPR Military

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 10:25 PM

The city of Kramatorsk in Kiev-controlled DPR territory was attacked by the same Ukrainian military brigade that fired missiles at the center of Donetsk in mid-March, DPR People's Militia spokesman Eduard Basurin said

"This is the same brigade that fired then at Donetsk, along Universitetskaya (Street). The launch was north of Krasnoarmeysk, in principle, the same area," Basurin said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

According to Basurin, the current provocation is aimed at forcing Russia to sign a peace agreement.

The Ukrainian military involved in the provocation in Kramatorsk will answer for it, Basurin said.

