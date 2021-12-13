Krasnoselsky Re-elected As Transnistria President - Election Commission
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:17 PM
TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Incumbent President of unrecognized Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky emerged victorious during Sunday election and gained 79.4% of the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.
His only challenger, Sergey Pynzar, received 11,8% of the vote, and the rest of the ballots were declared invalid.