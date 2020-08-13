Kravchuk Says Sees No Grounds to Change Composition of Kiev Delegation at Minsk Talks

Leonid Kravchuk, the head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group and Ukraine's first president, said on Thursday that he sees no reasons to adjust the composition of the delegation in the talks on Donbas crisis settlement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Leonid Kravchuk, the head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group and Ukraine's first president, said on Thursday that he sees no reasons to adjust the composition of the delegation in the talks on Donbas crisis settlement.

On July 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially empowered Kravchuk to head Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, replacing ex-President Leonid Kuchma.

"In my opinion, there are enough people there. I communicate with them for the second time, these people are professional, know their business. Therefore, there is no need to radically change the composition of the commission," Kravchuk told Ukrainian Radio in the interview.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that the Trilateral Contact Group talks on Donbas would continue in the Belarusian capital of Minsk despite the ongoing protests. The next meeting is scheduled for August 18.