Kremlin accuses Kyiv of shelling nuclear plant

(@FahadShabbir)

The Kremlin accused Ukrainian forces on Monday of firing on Europe's largest nuclear power plant in occupied Ukraine and warned that the alleged attacks could have "catastrophic consequences".

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The Kremlin accused Ukrainian forces on Monday of firing on Europe's largest nuclear power plant in occupied Ukraine and warned that the alleged attacks could have "catastrophic consequences".

Kyiv said Moscow was responsible and called for the area to be demilitarised, saying two employees had been wounded in recent attacks.

Fighting continued meanwhile along battle lines stretching across eastern Ukraine, and Russia continued its crackdown on dissent at home.

Each side has blamed the other for the escalation in fighting around the facility in Zaporizhzhia, southeast Ukraine, which was captured by Russian forces early in their invasion, launched in late February.

Recent fighting at the plant has prompted the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to warn of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster".

Ukraine said that the plant should be cleared of Russian military and called for the establishment of an international security and energy team to oversee the sight.

"What needs to be done is to remove occupying forces from the station and to create a de-militarised zone on the territory of the station," said Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine's nuclear energy company, Energoatom.

"There should be a peacekeeping mission including experts from the IAEA and other security organisations," he added.

"Their presence and initially giving control to them and then to the Ukrainian side would have solved this problem".