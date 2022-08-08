UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Accuses Kyiv Of Shelling Nuclear Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Kremlin accuses Kyiv of shelling nuclear plant

The Kremlin accused Ukrainian forces on Monday of firing on Europe's largest nuclear power plant in occupied Ukraine and warned that the alleged attacks could have "catastrophic consequences".

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The Kremlin accused Ukrainian forces on Monday of firing on Europe's largest nuclear power plant in occupied Ukraine and warned that the alleged attacks could have "catastrophic consequences".

Kyiv said Moscow was responsible and called for the area to be demilitarised, saying two employees had been wounded in recent attacks.

Fighting continued meanwhile along battle lines stretching across eastern Ukraine, and Russia continued its crackdown on dissent at home.

Each side has blamed the other for the escalation in fighting around the facility in Zaporizhzhia, southeast Ukraine, which was captured by Russian forces early in their invasion, launched in late February.

Recent fighting at the plant has prompted the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to warn of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster".

Ukraine said that the plant should be cleared of Russian military and called for the establishment of an international security and energy team to oversee the sight.

"What needs to be done is to remove occupying forces from the station and to create a de-militarised zone on the territory of the station," said Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine's nuclear energy company, Energoatom.

"There should be a peacekeeping mission including experts from the IAEA and other security organisations," he added.

"Their presence and initially giving control to them and then to the Ukrainian side would have solved this problem".

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Company February From

Recent Stories

Tight security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashura

Tight security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashura

1 minute ago
 People visits graveyards to put clay on graves

People visits graveyards to put clay on graves

1 minute ago
 Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

1 minute ago
 Ashura Muharram to be observed on Tuesday

Ashura Muharram to be observed on Tuesday

37 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash c ..

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

37 minutes ago
 Climate deniers use past heat records to sow doubt ..

Climate deniers use past heat records to sow doubt online

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.