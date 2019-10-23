UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Accuses US Of Abandoning Kurds In Syria, Forcing Them To Fight With Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:39 PM

The United States has abandoned Kurds in Syria's north after years of close cooperation, forcing them to fight with Turkish military there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, soon after US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey expressed doubt that Kurds would withdraw from the so-called safe zone

"Over the past few years, the US has been Kurds' closest ally.

As a result, the US has abandoned Kurds and has in fact betrayed them. Now it prefers to leave Kurds at the border and nearly force them to fight with Turks," Peskov said.

He noted that it was obvious that if Kurds did not withdraw from the so-called safe zone at the border, then Syrian border guards and the Russian military police would have to leave the area. In this case, the remaining Kurdish groups will have to face the Turkish army, Peskov emphasized.

