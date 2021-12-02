The Kremlin acknowledges Kiev's aggressive rhetoric and analyzes statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Kremlin acknowledges Kiev's aggressive rhetoric and analyzes statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In general, we see quite, perhaps even aggressive, one might say, rhetoric on the part of the Ukrainian authorities. We see an increase in the intensity of provocative actions on the contact lines. We analyze, of course, the statements of President Zelensky," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the likelihood of the start of active conflict in Ukraine is high.

"The likelihood of a war in Donbas? The likelihood of hostilities in Ukraine is still high. This is still a matter of particular concern and concern for us," Peskov said.

In addition, the spokesman said that the Kremlin regards Zelenskyy statement that the return of Crimea is a goal of Ukraine as a direct threat to Russia.

"Of course, such a wording means that the Kiev regime intends to use any, all available possibilities, including force, in order to encroach on the Russian region. This is how we tend to perceive it," Peskov said.