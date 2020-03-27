UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Administration Staffer Infected With Coronavirus, No Contact With Putin- Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

A staffer of the Russian presidential administration has tested positive for COVID-19, but he has not been in contact with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that all needed sanitary measures are implemented

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) A staffer of the Russian presidential administration has tested positive for COVID-19, but he has not been in contact with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that all needed sanitary measures are implemented.

"Yes, coronavirus cases have been detected in the administration. This is true. All the needed sanitary and epidemiological measures are being implemented to prevent further spread of the virus," Peskov told reporters, asked to confirm the information about coronavirus-positive people in the administration.

Peskov added he was aware of one case.

"The president has not been in contact with him," the spokesman said.

