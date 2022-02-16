UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Agrees That LPR, DPR Recognition Does Not Correlate With Minsk Agreements

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 03:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Moscow admits that the possible recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics by Russia does not correlate with the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russia's lower house voted for an appeal to President Vladimir Putin on the necessity to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics (DPR and LPR) as independent entities to create a legal basis for intergovernmental ties with the republics and for the sake of cooperation and mutual assistance. Peskov said that the president received the appeal and took note of it.

"Of course, the recognition does not correlate with the Minsk agreements.

This is true .... The president said that the main task is the implementation of the Minsk package of measures," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the issuance of Russian passports to LPR and DPR residents, the spokesman said Moscow does not consider it as a violation of the Minsk agreements, noting this happens all over the world.

"Russia adheres to this practice of issuing passports for humanitarian reasons. Russia issues passports not only to citizens of these self-proclaimed republics but also to citizens from across the world. And this practice is quite common," he added.

