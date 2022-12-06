Kremlin Agrees With Blinken Just, Long-Term Peace Should Be Result of Ukrainian Resolution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Russia agrees with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the conflict between Russian and Ukraine should end with a just and long-term peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Blinken said during an interview The Wall Street Journal that the US wanted to see a just and durable peace in Ukraine, and "not a phony peace."

"We can agree with the part that the outcome of what is happening should be a just, long-term peace. But as for the prospects for some kind of negotiations, we do not see them at the moment. We have talked about this many times," Peskov told reporters.