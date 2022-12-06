UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Agrees With Blinken Just, Long-Term Peace Should Be Result Of Ukrainian Resolution

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Agrees With Blinken Just, Long-Term Peace Should Be Result of Ukrainian Resolution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Russia agrees with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the conflict between Russian and Ukraine should end with a just and long-term peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Blinken said during an interview The Wall Street Journal that the US wanted to see a just and durable peace in Ukraine, and "not a phony peace."

"We can agree with the part that the outcome of what is happening should be a just, long-term peace. But as for the prospects for some kind of negotiations, we do not see them at the moment. We have talked about this many times," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

11 minutes ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

37 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

53 minutes ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

1 hour ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

1 hour ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.