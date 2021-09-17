Kremlin Agrees With Merkel Who Called Progress in Minsk Deals Implementation Insignificant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin shares German Chancellor Angela Merkel's opinion that the progress on implementing the Minsk agreements is negligible and believes Kiev should be encouraged to comply with the deals, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"(We) absolutely (agree). To change this, some influence could be put on Kiev to encourage it to implement the Minsk set of measures," Peskov said at a briefing.